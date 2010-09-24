Primetime Ratings: 'Big Bang Theory' Returns Strong on New Night, ABC's 'My Generation' Tanks

CBS won the first Thursday night of the new season

with a 3.7 rating/11 share in the key adults demo and 14.3 million viewers,

according to preliminary Nielsen overnight numbers. The Big Bang Theory opened strong on its new Thursday night slot

with a 4.8/15, up a tenth from its Monday night standing last year. The series

premiere of S#*! My Dad Says held

enough of its Big Bang lead-in to

pull a solid 3.9/12.

The results were less rosy for the network's procedurals,

where the season opener of CSI dropped

17% to a 3.4/9 despite a guest appearance by tweeny bopper Justin Bieber. The Mentalist was the most-watched

program of the night with 15.3 million viewers, but faltered with adults 18-49,

down 8% over last year's finale to 3.3/10.

ABC was second for the night with a 3.4/10. The

seventh season opener of Grey's Anatomy (5.3/14)

fell 21%, but was still Thursday's highest-rated program with adults 18-49. Private Practice, in its fourth season,

dropped 28% to a 3.3/10. New drama My

Generation was nothing to talk about, posting a 1.6/5 to tie for last place

in the hour.

NBC's comedy block garnered a 2.6/7 to put the

Peacock in third place for the night. Outsourced

had a decent debut at a 3.5/9, keeping 81% of its Office lead-in

(4.3/11). Community posted a 2.2/7, mostly on par with its performance

in the 8 p.m. hour last year, while 30

Rock, moved from 9:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to accommodate Outsourced, tumbled 0.4 to a 2.6/8. The second week of The

Apprentice was down a tenth to a lowly 1.4/4.

Fox was fourth at a 2.4/7. The season premiere of Bones

was down 13% from last year to a 2.7/8, while Fringe dropped off 30% to

a 2.1/6. Both shows premiered a week earlier last season.

The CW trailed with a 1.3/4, but The Vampire

Diaries ticked up 14% to a 1.6/5, while Nikita, in its third week,

slipped to a 1.1/3.