Primetime Ratings: 'Big Bang Theory' Pulls In Series Best Viewership

CBS' lineup was up across the board as the network easily won Thursday among adults 18-49 with an overall 3.0 rating/9 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Big Bang Theory rose 4% to a 5.6 and drew a series-best 20.08 million total viewers (for a regularly scheduled episode), while The Millers matched its series-high of 3.3, improving 18% from last week. Crazy Ones was up 20% to a 2.4 and Two and a Half Men upticked 9% to a 2.4. At 10 p.m. Elementary rose 11% to a 2.0.

NBC was in second with a 1.2/4. Community rose 8% to a 1.4, while Parks & Recreation, airing its 100th episode, spiked 40% from its last episode in November to a 1.4. Sean Saves the World and The Michael J. Fox Show were both up 25% to a 1.0 each. Parenthood was flat with last week's 1.3.

ABC was the only other network to air new programming, finishing in third with a 1.0/3. The Taste was flat with last week's premiere rating of 1.3 and The Assets dipped 14% from its debut to a 0.6.

Fox and The CW aired repeats.