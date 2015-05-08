Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Posts Lowest-Rated Thursday Finale

CBS’ The Big Bang Theory turned in its lowest-rated season finale since it moved to Thursdays, drawing a 3.5 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The 3.5 was up 3% from last week’s episode but down 29% from last year’s season finale, which aired a week later. The Odd Couple was down 10% with a 1.8; a second episode at 9 p.m. drew a 1.5 rating. Elementary dipped 8% to a 1.1.

CBS led outright in total viewers but tied with ABC in the demo with an overall 1.8 rating/6 share.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy fell 15% to a 2.2 and Scandal dipped 4% to a 2.2 also. American Crime, which got a surprise second season renewal Thursday, rose 11% to a 1.0.

Fox was in third with a 1.1/4. Bones was up 10% from last week from 8-10 p.m.

The Blacklist rose 17% to a 1.4 for NBC, Dateline fell 11% to a 0.8. NBC finished in fourth with a 0.9/3.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.5/2. The Vampire Diaries rose 20% to a 0.6 and Reign was even with last week’s 0.3.