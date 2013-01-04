Primetime Ratings: 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Person of Interest' Match Series Highs
Against mostly repeats, CBS returned its Thursday lineup to
series/season highs, easily winning the night with an overall 3.7 rating/10
share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Big
Bang Theory and Person of Interest both matched their series highs
of 6.0 and 3.4, respectively. That was an increase of 9% for Big Bang and
a 17% uptick for Person of Interest from each show's last original. Big Bang also drew a series-high 18.98 million total viewers. Two
and a Half Men improved 12% from its last episode to a new season-high 4.6
rating. Elementary also rose 9% to a 2.5.
Fox's Mobbed special was even with Wednesday at 8
p.m. (1.0) and up a tenth from 9 p.m. (1.2). Fox finished with an overall
1.1/3.
ABC (0.8/2), NBC (0.8/2) and The CW (0.4/1) aired repeats.
