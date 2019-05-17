Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Goes Out With a Bang on CBS

CBS easily won the Thursday ratings race, with the series finale of hit comedy The Big Bang Theory pacing the network. CBS had a 2.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. In second was ABC at 0.8/4.

Big Bang Theory got a 3.1, up 63% from last week, with nearly 18 million total viewers. The show lasted 12 seasons and amassed 279 episodes. The Young Sheldon season finale went up 47% to 2.2. Special Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell did a 1.8 and the SWAT season finale grew 43% for a 1.0.

On ABC, it was the Grey’s Anatomy season-ender at a flat 1.3 and the Station 19 closer down 11% for a 0.8. The For the People finale went up 25% to 0.5.

NBC rated a 0.6/3. Superstore did a 0.6 and the Superstore finale then did a 0.6, both down from last week’s 0.8/0.7 double run. Brooklyn Nine-Nine got a 0.5 and then its finale a 0.5, down from last week’s 0.6. The Law & Order: SVU season closer went up 14% to 0.8.

Telemundo and Univision both got a 0.4/2.

Fox scored a 0.3/2 with Paradise Hotel across prime. Paradise Hotel got a 0.5 last week.

The CW rated a 0.2/1, iZombie and In the Dark both rating a level 0.2.