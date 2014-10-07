Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Bang’ Strong, But ‘Scorpion,’ ‘NCIS: L.A.’ Creep Downward

The Big Bang Theory continued to kick off the evening strong for CBS Monday night, but the later parts of the network’s lineup lagged. Big Bang drew a 4.4 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down 8% from last week. But new drama Scorpion drew a 2.5 at 9 p.m., down 19%, and NCIS: L.A. hit a series-low at 1.6, down 16%. Both dramas were outperformed by the Big Bang rerun at 8:30 p.m., which earned a 2.9. CBS finished second among the broadcasters, averaging a 2.6 rating and 8 share.

The CW’s The Originals premiered to a 0.7, down two tenths of a point from its Thursday-night premiere last fall. The Supernatural recap special that followed drew a 0.5. The network averaged a 0.6 / 2.

NBC won the night with a 3.3 / 10. The Voice declined 10% from last week to 3.6. The Blacklist was down one tenth from last week at 2.9.

Fox finished third with a 2.1 / 6. Gotham was down 11% from last week at 2.5. Sleepy Hollow was even at 1.7.

ABC came in fourth with a 1.8 / 5. Dancing With the Stars was even with last week at 1.8 while Castle was down 14% from its premiere last week at 1.9 .