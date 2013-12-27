Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Bang’ Lifts CBS on Rerun-Heavy Night

CBS was Thursday night’s top broadcast network, relying on a lineup of comedy reruns to draw a 1.4 rating/4 share among adults 18-49 on the night. The network’s rerun of The Big Bang Theory was the highest rated show of the evening with a 2.6, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC aired the night’s only original program—the 20/20 special Secrets of the Castle: Beyond Downton Abbey, which followed a rerun of Shark Tank and earned a 1.0 rating. The network finished with 1.1/3 to tie with NBC’s lineup of reruns for second place on the evening.

Fox finished fourth at 0.4/1 with reruns.

The CW followed with a 0.3/1.