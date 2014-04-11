Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Bang’ Leads Night for CBS

The Big Bang Theory drew a 4.6 rating among adults 18-49 Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight ratings—down 6% from last week and leading all broadcast shows for the evening. The Millers declined 7% to 2.6. Two and a Half Men was down one tenth at 2.4. The Crazy Ones was even with last week at 1.7. Elementary grew 13% to 1.7. CBS averaged a 2.4 rating and an 8 share, tying ABC for top network of the night.

ABC led off the night with a special broadcast of Shark Tank, airing in the time slot where the recently canceled Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, whose final episode aired last week, had resided. Shark Tank drew a 1.6—a 78% increase over the Wonderland finale. Grey’s Anatomy declined 7% from last week to 2.5. Scandal rose one tenth to 3.0.

Fox came in third with a 1.4/5. Hell’s Kitchen fell 18% from last week at 1.4. American Idol was even with last week’s series-low 1.7. Surviving Jack was even with last week at 1.2.

NBC finished fourth with a 1.0/3. Community declined one tenth to a series-low 0.8. Parks and Recreation was down one tenth at 1.0. Parenthood was down one tenth, tying its series low at 1.1.

The CW averaged a 0.4/1. Reign declined two tenths from its last original March 27 to 0.4. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Reign drew a 0.4.