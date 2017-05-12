Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Bang’ Leads CBS to Win

CBS was the winner in the Thursday broadcast battle, scoring a 1.5 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Big Bang Theory grew 4% to 2.6 and was followed by a Big Bang repeat. The season finale of Mom did a flat 1.5, while Life in Pieces fell 8% to 1.1. The Amazing Race was a flat 0.9.

ABC had a 1.3/5. Grey’s Anatomy grew 6% to 1.8 and Scandal climbed up 8% to 1.4. The series finale of The Catch was a flat 0.6.

NBC did a 0.8/3. After a Law & Order: SVU repeat, Chicago Med went up 9% to 1.2 and The Blacklist grew 13% to 0.9.

Fox had a 0.6/3, as MasterChef Junior did a 0.8, down 11%, before a repeated double run of Brooklyn Nine-Nine at 0.5.

The CW came in at 0.5/2, with Supernatural at 0.5 and Riverdale at 0.4. Both were flat with last week.

Among the Spanish-language players, Univision had a 0.5/2 while Telemundo did a 0.3/1.