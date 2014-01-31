Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Bang,’ ‘Idol’ Down in Season’s First Face-off

The Big Bang Theory returned with its first new episode since early January—and its first this season going head to head with American Idol—earning a 5.1 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Bang was down 11% from the Jan. 9 episode, which pulled in a series-high 20.08 million total viewers, but still finished the night as broadcast’s top show.

The rest of CBS’ Thursday lineup also returned after two weeks of reruns. The Millers (2.8, down 15%), The Crazy Ones (1.9, down 21%), and Two and a Half Men (1.9, down 21%) all showed declines while Elementary held even with its last original at 2.0. CBS won the night with a 2.6 rating and a 7 share.

Idol dipped 9% from last Thursday’s episode to a 3.1. The one-hour episode was followed by Rake, which declined 24% from its series premiere last week to 1.3. Fox finished second at 2.2/6.

On NBC, Community and Parks and Recreation were both even with last week at 1.1 and 1.2, respectively. Special Saturday Night Live Presents a SNL Sports Spectacular followed, drawing a 1.8. NBC was third with a 1.6/4.

ABC’s two-hour broadcast of The Taste drew a 1.0—down one tenth from last week—and was followed by a rerun of Shark Tank. The network came in fourth with a 1.0/3.

The CW earned a 0.8/2. The Vampire Diaries declined 17 percent from last week to 1.0. Reign gained a tenth to 0.7. In the network’s target 18-34 demo,Vampire Diaries finished with a 1.0 and Reign with a 0.5.