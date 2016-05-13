Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Bang’ Finale Pops

CBS topped ABC by just a tenth of a point for the top score in Thursday’s broadcast ratings battle, the Eye scoring a 1.7 in adults 18-49, with a 6 share. ABC posted a 1.6/6.

The season finale of The Big Bang Theory did a 3.3, with 14.45 million viewers, up 10%. The Odd Couple was a flat 1.6, while Mom grew 13% to 1.8. The season finale of 2 Broke Girls was up 6% to 1.7 while Rush Hour was flat at 0.9.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy rated a 2.1, up a tenth, and Scandal was up 20% to 1.8, then The Catch was a flat 0.9.

NBC rated a 0.9/3, Fox a 0.7/3 and The CW a 0.5/2.

On NBC, Strong tallied a 0.7, up a tenth, and Blacklist a 1.3, also up a tenth. Game of Silence was a flat 0.7.

Fox’s Bones rated a 0.8, down a tenth, and American Grit a flat 0.6.

On The CW, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow did a 0.6 and The 100 a 0.4, both flat.