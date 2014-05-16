Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Bang’ Finale Most Watched in Series History

The season finale of The Big Bang Theory drew a 4.8 rating among adults 18-49 Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up 26% from last week’s episode and even with last year's finale. The episode drew 16.3 million total viewers, more than any finale in the series’ history. The Millers' season finale drew a 2.4, up 26% from last week. Bad Teacher gained one tenth from last week, drawing a 1.4 for its first episode since CBS announced May 10 that it would not renew the show for next season. Elementary’s season finale was down one tenth from last week and down 30% from last season’s finale at 1.4. CBS was the night’s top-rated broadcaster, averaging a 2.2 rating and 7 share.

Fox finished second with a 1.9/6. Hell’s Kitchen drew a 1.7, up 13% from last week. American Idol was up 25% at 2.0.

ABC came in third at 1.4/5. Grey’s Anatomy’s season finale was even with last week’s episode at 2.5, but down 19% from last season’s finale. Black Box shed one tenth from last week at 1.1.

NBC finished fourth at 1.0/3. Hollywood Game Night was up 22% from last week at 1.1. The second night of two-part miniseries Rosemary’s Baby drew a 1.0, down one tenth from Sunday’s first installment.

The CW averaged a 0.6/2. The season finale of The Vampire Diaries was up one tenth from last week’s episode at 0.8, but down 27% from last season’s finale. The season finale of Reign was even with last week at 0.5. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The Vampire Diaries drew a 0.8 and Reign drew a 0.4.