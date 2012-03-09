Primetime Ratings: 'Big Bang' Bests 'Idol' Again as CBS SplitsWith Fox

CBS' The Big

Bang Theory, returning from a week off, once again beat American Idol

head-to-head at 8 p.m. (5.1 to 4.5 from 8-8:30 p.m.), as it powered the network

to earn a split of first place with Fox with a 3.6 rating/10 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network was first in total

viewers. Person of Interest was up 10% with a 3.4 and The Mentalist followed

with a 2.8, up 8%.

Fox's American

Idol drew a 4.8 for its results show, down 11% from last week. The

Finder followed with a 2.3, up 15%.

NBC finished third

with a 1.8/5. Awake dropped by 20% in its second week with a 1.6, but

still above what the timeslot had been averaging. Earlier, 30 Rock drew

a 1.4, flat with last week, followed by Parks & Recreation heading

into a brief hiatus with a 1.9, up 12%. The Office was up 4% to a 2.6

and Up All Night followed with a 1.7, a 6% improvement.

ABC (1.4/4) and

The CW (0.4/1) were in repeats.