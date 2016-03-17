Primetime Ratings: ‘Beyond Borders’ Debuts OK on CBS

CBS won the Wednesday broadcast battle with a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 7 share. ABC was runner-up at 1.6/6, then Fox at 1.0/4, NBC at 0.9/3 and The CW, in repeats, at 0.3/1.

CBS led off with Survivor at 2.2, down 5%, then Criminal Minds at a flat 1.9 and the spinoff Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders debuting at a 1.6, with 8.65 million total viewers.

It was comedy night on ABC, with The Middle at 1.7, down 11%, and The Goldbergs off 5% at 1.9, then Modern Family down 4% at 2.5, and Black-ish at a flat 1.9. Drama Nashville rated a 0.9, up 13% from where it signed off at late last year.

Fox had Rosewood at a flat 0.9, then Hell’s Kitchen at 1.1, down 8%.

NBC was in repeats throughout prime: a double run of Law & Order: SVU then Chicago P.D.