Primetime Ratings: ‘Better Late Than Never’ Opens to Solid 7.4 Million Viewers

UPDATED: Better Late Than Never, NBC’s unscripted fish-out-of-water series, opened to a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and 7.4 million total viewers in the 10-11 p.m. slot.

The show, starring Henry Winkler, George Foreman, Terry Bradshaw and William Shatner, along with comedian Jeff Dye, on a tour of the globe, got a substantial lead in from America’s Got Talent. AGT posted a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49; the last original AGT, before the Olympics, weighed in at 1.7.

NBC did a 2.1/8 overall.

CBS did a 0.8/3 for the night. CBS’ Zoo, with repeats leading in and out, grew 14% to 0.8.

ABC tied ABC, with Bachelor in Paradise at 1.4 and the after-show at 0.7; both were up a tenth of a point. The View: 20 Years in the Making rated a 0.4.

Fox, at 0.4/2, was in repeats. CW had a Flash repeat before MadTV did a 0.2, down from a .3, giving CW at 0.2/2 for the night.