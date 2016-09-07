Primetime Ratings: ‘Better Late Than Never’ Holds Up on NBC

NBC was top of the pops among broadcasters Tuesday, rating a 2.1 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, with an 8 share. America’s Got Talent rated a 2.4, down a tenth of a point, and Better Late Than Never, with William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw, Henry Winkler and George Foreman enjoying misadventures around the globe, a flat 1.6.

Runner up was ABC at 1.1/4, as the Bachelor in Paradise finale grew 14% to 1.6 and After Paradise climbed 22% to a 1.1. Bachelor in Paradise closed to a 1.4 last September.

CBS posted a 0.7/3, with repeats leading into a two-hour Zoo finale at 0.7, same as last week. Zoo finished its last season with a 0.9 a year ago.

Fox rated a 0.4/2 with repeats showing, while The CW did a 0.2/1, a rerun of Flash leading in to MADtv's 0.2, down 33%.