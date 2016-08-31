Primetime Ratings: ‘Better Late Than Ever’ Matches Premiere

NBC won the night with a hearty 2.2 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and an 8 share. America’s Got Talent did a 2.5, up 4%, while Better Late Than Never posted a 1.6, flat with last week’s premiere. Better Late stars Henry Winkler, George Foreman, Terry Bradshaw and William Shatner, along with comedian Jeff Dye, trotting the globe and finding humor throughout.

ABC had a 0.9/3, with Bachelor in Paradise at a flat 1.4 and After Paradise up 29% at 0.9.

CBS posted a 0.7/3, with repeats around a new episode of Zoo at 0.7, down 13% from a week ago.

In repeats, Fox had a 0.4/2, while The CW was at 0.3/1, with a new MadTV up 50% at a 0.3.