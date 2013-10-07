Primetime Ratings: 'Betrayal' Slides 27% From Premiere

In its second week, ABC's new drama Betrayal slid another 27% to a 1.1 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Leading into the soapy drama, Revenge dipped 17% to a 1.9 while Once Upon a Time was even with last week's 2.5.

ABC finished in fourth for the night with an overall 1.5 rating/4 share.

Fox's The Simpsons, which was just renewed for a record 26th season, aired its annual "Treehouse of Horror" Halloween special, which was even with last week's 2.9, making it the top show of the night. Bob's Burgers fell 14% to a 1.9, Family Guy dipped a tenth to a 2.5 and American Dad was even with a 2.1. The network placed third with a 2.1/6.

CBS' lineup was skewed 44 minutes in the Eastern and Central time zones due to NFL overrun. Accurate numbers will be available Tuesday.

NBC won again with NFL football with an overall 4.9/13. Final numbers for the game between the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers will be available on Tuesday.