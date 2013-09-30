Primetime Ratings: ‘Betrayal' Opens Soft, ‘Once,' ‘Revenge' PremieresDecline

ABC's new soap Betrayal

got off to a soft start on Sunday, premiering to a 1.5 rating with adults 18-49

and 5.3 million total viewers at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight

numbers.

That was down 29% from what the debut of 666 Park Avenue did in the timeslot last fall and declining 38% of its lead-in. Earlier in the night, Once

Upon a Time and Revenge both

returned down, the former falling 33% from its year-ago debut to a 2.6 while

the latter slid 25% to a 2.4. The network was third for the night with a 2.0

rating/5 share.

CBS' Sunday night lineup was also down across the board for

its season premieres. At 8 p.m., The

Amazing Race declined 20% to a 2.0, The

Good Wife slid 17% to a 1.5 and The

Mentalist decreased 24% to a 1.6. At 7 p.m., the season opener of 60 Minutes, which was skewed slightly by football overrun, posted a 1.4. The network finished in fourth with a

1.6/4.

Fox was second with a 3.3/9, boosted by a half-hour of NFL

overrun. Its Animation Domination lineup returned, with The Simpsons down 26% from last fall to a 2.8, Bob's Burgers fell 19% to a 2.1, Family Guy decreased 21% to a 2.6 and American Dad slipped 16% to a 2.1.

As usual, NFL ruled the evening, with NBC topping the night

with a 5.6/15 and 15.3 million viewers. Sunday Night Football earned

a 6.7 rating for the New England Patriots v. Atlanta Falcons game, down 3% from

last week. Football Night in America

posted a 3.6, up 16%.