Primetime Ratings: 'Bent' Premiere Falls Flat

Fox nabbed another Wednesday night win with an overall 4.9

rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, even

as American Idol slipped 9% from last

week.

NBC premiered the Amanda Peet comedy Bent at 9 p.m. to a scant 1.0; another new episode followed, which fell

a tenth to a 0.9. The 9 p.m. premiere lost 29% of its lead-in Are You There, Chelsea?, which was up

27% from last week to a 1.4.Earlier,

Whitney was also up, growing 14% to a

1.6. The network earned an overall 1.0/3 for fourth place.

CBS was a distant second with an overall 2.8/8. Both Survivor and CSI were down three tenths to a 2.7 and 2.5, respectively. Criminal Minds, without a new Modern Family to compete against, was up

14% to a 3.2.

ABC, with a third-place 1.5/4, aired all repeats save for a

new Happy Endings. The show suffered

without a new Modern Family lead-in, falling 25% to a 1.8.

The CW ended with an overall 0.6/2. One Tree Hill slipped a tenth to a 0.7, while America's Next Top Model climbed a tenth to a 0.6.