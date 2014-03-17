Primetime Ratings: 'Believe' Falls in Time Slot Debut; 'Crisis' Builds at 10 p.m.

NBC debuted its midseason Sunday lineup to finish with an overall 1.5 rating/4 share, good enough to tie CBS for third place, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

In its time slot debut, new drama Believe lost about half of its premiere rating -- which aired out of The Voice -- with a 1.4 at 9 p.m. The series premiere of Crisis at 10 p.m. rose two tenths to a 1.6. The composite 1.5 rating from 9-11 p.m. is down a tenth from what Celebrity Apprentice premiered to last March.

ABC won the night with a 2.1/6. In its second week, Resurrection shed 21% to a 3.0, still ranking as the night's top-rated show. Revenge dipped two tenths in its second week at 10 p.m. Earlier, Once Upon a Time was down a tenth to a 2.3.

Fox's Cosmos held up in its second week, losing two tenths from last week's Fox premiere (Cosmos debuted across 10 networks last week) to a 1.9. Earlier, Bob's Burgers rose two tenths to a 0.9 at 7 p.m., while American Dad was up a tenth from last week's 7:30 p.m. slot to a 1.3. The Simpsons rose 19% to a 1.9 and Family Guy upticked a tenth to a 2.3 in its second week airing at 8:30 p.m. Fox finished in second with a 1.7/5.

On CBS, which actually won the night among total viewers, 60 Minutes was up 13% at a 1.7. The Amazing Race dipped 5% to a 1.8. The Good Wife matched last week's 1.3 rating, while The Mentalist fell 18% to a 1.3.