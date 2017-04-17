Primetime Ratings: Bee Gees Special Powers CBS on Slow Night

On a Sunday filled with repeats, CBS took the ratings crown with a 1.0 rating/4 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. 60 Minutes (down from last week’s 1.6) scored a 0.9. Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees earned a 1.2, while a special airing of Elementary scored a 0.6.

NBC finished in second with a 0.8/3. Following repeats of Little Big Shots, Chicago Justice dipped a tenth to a 0.9. Shades of Blue matched last week’s 0.7.

ABC came in third with a 0.6/2. Special Inside Disney Nature: Wild Lives scored a 0.6. Once Upon a Time was flat at a 0.7. Match Game shaved off a tenth for a 0.6. American Crime was even at 0.4.

Fox placed in fourth with a 0.5/2. Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade pulled in a 0.3, followed by repeats of Fox’s comedies.

Spanish-language broadcasters Univision and Telemundo scored a 0.5/2 and 0.3/1, respectively.