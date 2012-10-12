Primetime Ratings: 'Beauty and the Beast' Matches 'Secret Circle' Debut; 'Vampire Diaries' Returns Up
The CW premiered its remake of Beauty and the Beast on Thursday to a 1.3 rating with adults 18-49, matching the debut of The Secret Circle in the same timeslot last year. The show also drew a 1.2 rating in the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo. Earlier, the fourth season premiere of The Vampire Diaries returned up two tenths in 18-49 to a 1.6 and a 1.7 in 18-34. The network finished with an overall 1.4 rating/4 share.
CBS took the Thursday victory, posting an overall 2.7/7. The Big Bang Theory was down 14% to a 4.2 while Two and a Half Men hit a series-low 3.4 rating, down 6% from last week.
Fox's X Factor was down 6% from last week for a 2.9 rating. The network took second with a 2.4/6.
NBC finished in third with an overall 1.9/5. 30 Rock was flat with last week's premiere for a 1.4 and Up All Night fell 14% to a 1.2.
ABC's Last Resort lost another 16% to fall to a 1.6 at 8 p.m. The network placed fourth with a 1.7/4.
Due to the live nature of the Vice Presidential debate, ratings are subject to change. Overall viewership numbers for the debate can be found here.
