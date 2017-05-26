Primetime Ratings: ‘Beat Shazam,’ ‘Love Connection’ Lead Fox to Win

Fox took the top spot among broadcasters in primetime Thursday with a 1.1 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The debuts of Beat Shazam and Love Connection scored 1.2 and 1.1, respectively.

NBC placed in second with a 0.9/4 with Red Nose Day specials. Celebrity Ninja Warrior pulled in a 1.1, Running Wild With Bear Grylls for Red Nose earned a 0.9, and the Red Nose Day special scored a 0.7.

CBS followed with a 0.7/3, airing comedy repeats and a new Amazing Race at 0.6 (down two tenths from last week).

ABC (0.6/2) and The CW (0.2/1) aired repeats. Spanish-language broadcasters Univision and Telemundo did 0.5/2 and 0.4/1, respectively.