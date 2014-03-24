Primetime Ratings: Basketball Powers '60 Minutes,' CBS

Newsmagazine 60 Minutes, which directly followed coverage of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, drew a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 Sunday night, up 53% from last week, making it the top non-basketball program of the night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Due to basketball-related delays in the Eastern and Central time zones, CBS ratings are subject to change later March 24. The Amazing Race was even with last week at 1.8. The Good Wife averaged a 1.5, up 15% from last week. The Mentalist drew a 1.2, down one tenth from last week. CBS drew an estimated 2.1 rating and 6 share—enough to make CBS the top network of the night if the rating holds.

NBC premiered unscripted series American Dream Builders to a low 0.9 rating. Believe fell 20% from last week’s premiere to 1.2. Crisis declined 19% from its debut to 1.3. NBC finished fourth with a 1.0/3.

ABC finished second with a 1.9/5. America’s Funniest Home Videos declined 13% from last week to 1.3. Once Upon a Time was down 17% from last week at 2.0. Resurrection declined 19% from last week to 2.5. Revenge was down one tenth from last week at 1.6.

Fox finished third with a 1.7/5. Bob’s Burgers gained one tenth from last week at 1.2. American Dad was down one tenth to 1.3. The Simpsons was even with last week at 1.9. Family Guy was down one tenth from last week at 2.2. Cosmos declined 15% from last week to 1.7.