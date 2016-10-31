Primetime Ratings: Baseball Beats Football

The World Series scored a 6.2 rating in adults 18-49 Sunday on Fox, according to Nielsen’s overnights, ahead of NBC's Sunday Night Football at 6.1.

SNF's Philadelphia Eagles versus Dallas Cowboys was up 13% from last week.

The others were playing for scraps against the sports behemoths, as well as The Walking Dead on AMC. CBS did a 1.0/3 while ABC scored a 0.7/2.

With a hefty NFL lead in, as well as The OT’s 5.5, Fox had a 6.3/18 share for the night’s prime. Viewer interest remains high for a Series featuring two long-suffering franchises.

NBC scored a 5.4/15 for the night.

CBS had 60 Minutes at 1.3 (the previous week’s, with an NFL lead-in, drew a 3.2), then NCIS: Los Angeles at 1.2 (down from 1.7), Madam Secretary down 27% at 0.8, and Elementary down 25% at 0.6.

ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos did a 0.8 while Once Upon a Time was down 10% at 0.9. Secrets and Lies drew a 0.6, down 14%, while Quantico scored a flat 0.7.