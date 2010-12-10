Primetime Ratings: Barbara Walters Specials Even; CBS Tops Thursday

CBS won Thursday night (Dec. 9) with adults 18-49, posting a 2.9 rating/8 share in the demo, and was tops with total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Every show was down vs. their last originals three weeks ago though. The Big Bang Theory dropped 12% to a 3.8, S#*! My Dad Says was down 10% to a series-low 2.7, CSI fell 3% to a 3.0, and The Mentalist slipped 20% to a series-low 2.4.



ABC’s Barbara Walters-themed night put the network in second place at a 2.7/8. The special Oprah, The Next Chapter scored a 2.9 while Barbara Walters Presents: 10 Most Fascinating People was on par with last year’s 3.2.



NBC placed third with a 2.6/7. A stop-motion animation episode of Community climbed 5% to a 2.0 while 30 Rock lost 4% to a 2.2. A special one-hour Office rose 3% to a 3.8 and The Apprentice season finale was up 29% from last week to a season-high 1.8.



Fox was fourth at a 2.1/6. Bones was flat at a 2.3 while Fringe grew 6% to a 1.9.



The CW trailed with a 1.0/3. The Vampire Diaries was on par at a 2.1 with its target W18-34 though its 1.3 with adults 18-49 tied its series low. Nikita was up 22% in the young demo to a 1.1 and was steady with A18-49 at a 0.8.

