Primetime Ratings: Barbara Walters Special Leads ABC to Wednesday Win

ABC led all the networks on Wednesday, finishing with an overall 1.8 rating/6 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The annual special, Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2013 (which is in its last year with Walters retiring in 2014) was the top show of the night with a 2.1 rating, even with last year's broadcast. Among total viewers, the 90-minute special rose 16% over last year with 8.8 million.

NBC finished second with a 1.5 /5. Without the benefit of leading out of The Voice, The Sing-Off was down 45% from last Tuesday to a 1.6. Michael Bublé's 3rd Annual Christmas Special drew a 1.3, down 7% from last year's special.

Fox, airing only the two-hour X-Factor, finished third with a 1.3 /4. CBS followed with a 1.0 /3, with special 15th Annual A Home for the Holidays With Celine Dion (0.6) and reruns.

The CW, with a two-hour broadcast of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, drew a 0.6 / 2.