Primetime Ratings: Barbara Walters ‘Most Fascinating People’ Special Drops From 2013

Barbara Walters returned to ABC on Sunday for her annual 10 Most Fascinating People end-of-year special, which tumbled 36% from last year to a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Earlier, Once Upon a Time’s fall finale fell to a series low 1.7, down 15% from last week. An 8 p.m. Backstage with Disneyon Broadway special drew a 0.5. ABC finished in fourth overall with a 1.3 rating/4 share.

Fox’s lineup was inflated by NFL overrun, coming in second with an overall 2.6/7. Following a repeat of The Simpsons, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fell 29% from last week to a 1.5; Bob’s Burgers fell 25% to a 1.2 airing behind a Family Guy repeat.

CBS took third with a 1.5/4. Undercover Boss returned for the first of its three-night premiere on Sunday to a 1.7, down 6% from last fall’s premiere (which came on a September Friday). The Mentalist rose 18% to a 1.3 while CSI was even with last week’s 1.2 rating.

NBC easily led the night with Sunday Night Football, drawing a 6.2/17 in primetime.