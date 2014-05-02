Primetime Ratings: ‘Bad Teacher’ Stumbles in Second Week

CBS comedy Bad Teacher drew a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down 29% from last week’s series premiere. The Big Bang Theory led off the night with a 4.4, down one tenth from last week. The Millers was down 13% from last week at 2.1. Two and a Half Men led into Bad Teacher with a 2.1, down 16%. Elementary was even with last week at 1.6. CBS was the night’s top network with an average 2.2 rating and 7 share.

On Fox, American Idol hit a series low at 1.5, down 17% from last week. Its lead in, Hell’s Kitchen shed one tenth at 1.6. Surviving Jack was even with last week at 1.0. Fox placed fourth with a 1.4/5.

NBC finished second with its three-hour iHeartRadio Music Awards averaging a 1.7/5.

ABC came in third at 1.6/5. Grey’s Anatomy drew a 2.6 for the longtime cast member Sandra Oh’s final episode and the return of former cast member Isaiah Washington—up 13% from last week. Black Box declined 13% from last week’s series premiere to 1.3.

The CW averaged a 0.6/2. The Vampire Diaries was down one tenth from last week at 0.7. Reign was even with last week at 0.5. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Vampire Diaries drew a 0.8 and Reign drew a 0.5.