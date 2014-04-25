Primetime Ratings: ‘Bad Teacher,’ ‘Black Box’ Debuts Good, Not Great

CBS comedy Bad Teacher premiered to a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 Thursday night at 9:30 p.m.—up 24% from the prior season average of The Crazy Ones in that timeslot. The premiere was, however, the second lowest rated in the season for a CBS comedy, behind only September’s We Are Men. Bad Teacher, however, lost only 16% of its Two and a Half Men lead in (2.5, up one tenth from its most recent original April 10), whereas We Are Men lost 35% of its lead in last year. The Big Bang Theory was the night’s top broadcast show at 4.3, down 9% from April 10. The Millers was even with April 10 at 2.5. Elementary was even with April 10 at 1.6. CBS was the night’s top broadcaster with an average 2.4 rating and 8 share.

New ABC drama Black Box also debuted Tuesday, drawing a 1.5—the best 10 p.m. premiere for a drama on the network since Nashville in October, 2012, but still somewhat soft. ABC led off the night with an encore of last week’s Scandal-themed Jimmy Kimmel Live, drawing a 0.6. Grey’s Anatomy declined 12% from last week at 2.3. ABC came in third with a 1.4/4.

Fox finished second with a 1.5/5. Hell’s Kitchen was even with last week at 1.7. American Idol was down one tenth at 1.8. Surviving Jack was even with last week at 1.0.

NBC came in fourth at 1.0/3. The one-hour season finale of Parks and Recreation was up one tenth from last week’s episode at 1.0. SNL special Digital Shorts also drew a 1.0.

The CW averaged a 0.6/2. The Vampire Diaries was even with last week at 0.7. Reign gained one tenth to 0.5. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Vampire Diaries drew a 0.8, Reign a 0.3.