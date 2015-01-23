Primetime Ratings: ‘Backstrom’ Debuts Above ‘Rake’

Fox debuted new cop drama Backstrom starring Rainn Wilson from Bones creator Hart Hanson on Thursday to a 2.0 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The debut for Backstrom was up 18% from what canceled drama Rake premiered to in that time slot last year. Earlier, American Idol drew a 2.7, up a tenth from last week’s two-hour episode (and up 17% from the 8-9 p.m. hour).

CBS was the night’s No. 2 broadcaster, averaging a 2.0 / 6. Mom was up one tenth of a point from last week at 2.5. Two and a Half Men was up 10% at 2.3. Elementary gained 15% to 1.5.

NBC was third at 1.1 / 3. The Biggest Loser was up one tenth of a point at 1.2. The final episodes of canceled comedies Bad Judge and A to Z were each up one tenth of a point from last week at 0.8 and 0.6, respectively. Parenthood was up one tenth at 1.3.

ABC was fourth with a 0.7 / 2. The season finale of The Taste was down one tenth of a point from last week at 0.8.

The CW averaged a 0.6 / 2. The Vampire Diaries returned to a 0.7, down 22% from its last new episode Dec. 11. Reign was down one tenth of a point from Dec. 11 at 0.4.

