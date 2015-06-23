Primetime Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Tops Monday as ABC and NBC Tie

ABC tied NBC Monday with a 1.6 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, though it led in total viewers.

The Bachelorette led broadcast with a 1.9, up 6% from last week. The Whispers bumped up 11% to 1.0.

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior dropped 14% to a 1.8, while The Island was even with a 1.1 from its last telecast on June 8.

Fox finished in third Monday with So You Think You Can Dance tumbling 31% to a 0.9/3.

CBS and The CW aired repeats.