Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Stays Strong as ABC Wins

ABC was the top scorer in Monday ratings, putting up a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. That was a tenth of a point better than NBC. The two split the win a week ago.

The Bachelorette scored a 1.6 for ABC, same as last week. The premiere of Somewhere Between, with Paula Patton playing a local news producer in San Francisco helping the police to hunt down a serial killer, did a 0.6.

NBC did a 1.2/5, with American Ninja Warrior at a flat 1.4. The premiere of Midnight, Texas, spawned from a book series from Charlaine Harris, rated a 0.9.

Fox was at 0.6/2. So You Think You Can Dance scored a 0.7 and Superhuman a 0.5, both level with last week’s ratings.

CBS scored a 0.5/2, with repeats throughout prime.

The CW did a 0.2/1. A Supergirl repeat led into a new Whose Line Is It Anyway? at 0.3, up a tenth of a point from last week.

Among Spanish-language networks, Telemundo did a 0.6/3 and Univision a 0.5/2.