Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Premiere Solid

ABC seized the Monday broadcast ratings title, posting a 2.0 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, alongside a 7 share. NBC did a 1.7/6, CBS a 1.0/4, Fox a 0.9/3 and The CW a 0.4/1.

The finale of Dancing With the Stars rated a 1.9 for ABC, up from last week’s 1.7 but down from the 2.4 it finished to last season. The opener of The Bachelorette had a 2.0; it premiered to a 2.1 a year ago.

NBC’s The Voice scored a 1.9 across two hours, down a tenth, then Blindspot rated a flat 1.3.

CBS had a Price Is Right primetime special at 1.3, then The Odd Couple at 1.0 and 0.9, down from last week’s 1.3. Person of Interest rated a flat 0.9.

Fox’s Gotham was down 8% to 1.2, and Houdini & Doyle was a flat 0.6.

On The CW, Reign drew a flat 0.3 and Whose Line Is It Anyway? a 0.4.