Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Premiere on ABC Beats NBC’s ‘Voice’

ABC and NBC were virtually tied in Monday prime ratings, ABC at 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share, and NBC at 1.0/4. ABC had The Bachelorette and NBC had The Voice.

Fox got a 0.9/4 and CBS a 0.7/3.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.5/2.

The CW did a 0.3/1.

The premiere of The Bachelorette got a 1.3 on ABC and The Fix a flat 0.4. The Bachelorette opened to a 1.4 a year ago.

On NBC, two hours of The Voice went up 9% to 1.2 and The Enemy Within was a level 0.6.

On CBS, a couple Big Bang Theory repeats led into The Code at 0.6. The Bull finale got a 0.7. Both dramas grew a tenth of a point.

Fox had the 9-1-1 finale up 18% at 1.3 and Paradise Hotel at 0.4, off a tenth from its premiere.

On The CW, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow rated a 0.3 and the Arrow finale got a 0.2, both flat.