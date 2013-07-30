Primetime Ratings: 'Bachelorette' Notches Season High as ABC Wins

The first part of The Bachelorette's season finale

notched a season-high 2.3 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. The 21% uptick for Bachelorette helped Mistresses

rise 8% to a 1.3 and gave ABC the win on Monday with an overall 2.0 rating/6

share.

CBS was in second as Under the Dome, whichwas renewed for a second season, dipped 4% to a 2.7.

NBC was in third with a 1.1/3, as its lineup of originals

fell to lows. Get Out Alive dropped 14% to a 1.2 and Siberia fell

13% to a 0.7; both were series lows for the freshman series. American Ninja

Warrior was down 6% to a season-low 1.5.

The CW's (0.2/1) Breaking Pointe was even with last

week's premiere with a 0.2.

Fox aired repeats.