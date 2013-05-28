Primetime Ratings: 'Bachelorette' Has Lowest-Rated Premiere

ABC premiered the new season of The Bachelorette on

Memorial Day to a 1.9 rating from 8-10 p.m. with adults 18-49, which was down

27% from last year's 90-minute premiere and its lowest-rated ever, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. The 20/20

special Bringing Up Baby: Royal Edition drew a 1.3 at 10 p.m. ABC

came in second on Monday with an overall 1.7 rating/7 share.

NBC won the night with a 2.7/7. The Voice fell another

11% to a new performance-show low of 3.1. Revolution was even with last

week's 1.9.

Fox's second episode of The Goodwin Games was even

with last week's premiere rating of 0.6. Airing repeats elsewhere, the network

finished in fourth with a 0.6/2.

The CW aired the special Memorial Day for a 0.4. CBS

aired repeats.