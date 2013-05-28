Primetime Ratings: 'Bachelorette' Has Lowest-Rated Premiere
ABC premiered the new season of The Bachelorette on
Memorial Day to a 1.9 rating from 8-10 p.m. with adults 18-49, which was down
27% from last year's 90-minute premiere and its lowest-rated ever, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers. The 20/20
special Bringing Up Baby: Royal Edition drew a 1.3 at 10 p.m. ABC
came in second on Monday with an overall 1.7 rating/7 share.
NBC won the night with a 2.7/7. The Voice fell another
11% to a new performance-show low of 3.1. Revolution was even with last
week's 1.9.
Fox's second episode of The Goodwin Games was even
with last week's premiere rating of 0.6. Airing repeats elsewhere, the network
finished in fourth with a 0.6/2.
The CW aired the special Memorial Day for a 0.4. CBS
aired repeats.
