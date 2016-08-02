Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Finishes Strong

ABC was a big winner Monday, with two hours of the Bachelorette season finale rating a 2.5 in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights. That was up from 1.6 last week, and the 2.4 in last year’s finale. Add in the Bachelorette after-show at 2.3, and ABC did a 2.4 for the night, with a 9 share.

NBC scored a 1.4/5, as American Ninja Warrior rated a flat 1.6 and Running Wild With Bear Grylls a 1.1, down 15% from last summer’s debut.

CBS and Fox were at 0.7/2. CBS was in repeats while Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance did a flat 0.7 across prime.

The CW had a pair of repeated episodes of Supergirl. Formerly on CBS, the show has moved to The CW.