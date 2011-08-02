Primetime Ratings: 'Bachelorette' Finale Hits Lows; ABC Still Wins Monday

ABC's full night of The

Bachelorette gave the network a win in the ratings Monday night, with an

overall 2.7 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The two-hour Bachelorette finale

hit its lowest finale rating ever, dropping 27% from last year -- which had been the series' best finale rating since 2004 -- to a 2.7. The After the Final Rose special also

tumbled 26% from last year to a 2.8, beating the finale.

Fox earned the second spot with an overall 2.3/7 and was the

only other network to air new programming. Both Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef

fell a tenth to a 2.4 and 2.3, respectively.

CBS (1.1/3), NBC (0.7/2) and the CW (0.2/1) all aired

repeats.