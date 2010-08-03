Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelorette' Finale Gives ABC Another Easy Win

The season finale of The Bachelorette made ABC the night's most-watched network and highest-rated in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.



Bachelorette averaged a 3.7 rating/11 share, a 6% ratings jump over its year-ago finale and the best finale for the reality series since February 2004. The After the Final Rose post-show was up to a 3.8, a 36% increase over last year when the special aired the day after the finale.

CBS was second with a 1.8/5 for repeats of it comedy block and CSI: Miami.

Fox came in third with a 1.5/4. Lie to Me was up 13% to a 1.8 and The Good Guys was up 10% to a 1.1.

NBC was fourth at 1.4/4. Last Comic Standing dropped to a series-low 1.6.

The CW placed fifth at 0.3/1 with reruns of 90210 and Gossip Girl.