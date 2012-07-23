Primetime Ratings: 'Bachelorette' Finale Up as ABC Wins

ABC won Sunday with the eighth season finale of The Bachelorette, which drew a 3.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was up 7% from last year. The special After the Final Rose edition drew a 3.2, up 14% from last year. ABC finished with an overall 2.6 rating/8 share.

CBS was second with a 1.2/3. Big Brother was down 17% from last Sunday's episode to a 1.9.

Fox's airing of the 2012 Teen Choice Awards landed the network in third with a 1.0/3. The awards drew a 1.1, on par with last year.

NBC finished with a 0.9/3. Dateline was up two tenths from last week to a 1.0.