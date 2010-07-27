Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelorette' Falls, But Still Takes Night

ABC won another Monday night in total viewers and the 18-49 demo, although the special "Men Tell All" episode of The Bachelorette took the reality series down 18% to a 2.8/9.

CBS was second with a 1.9/6 with comedies Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory in repeats.

NBC took third place with a 1.5/5. Last Comic Standing posted a 1.7/5, up 6% over last week.

Fox was fourth with a 1.3/4. Both Lie to Me (1.6/5) and The Good Guys (1.0/3) slipped about 10%.

The CW posted a 0.3/1 for fifth, with reruns of 90210 and Gossip Girl.