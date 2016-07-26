Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Is Best on ABC

ABC won broadcast honors Monday, with The Bachelorette leading the way. ABC scored a 1.6 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, alongside a 6 share. The Bachelorette did a flat 1.9 before Democratic convention coverage drew a 1.0 on ABC. (ABC scored a 0.7 on the first day of Republican National Convention coverage last Monday.)

NBC scored a 1.4/5, with American Ninja Warrior at 1.6, down 6%, and convention coverage at 1.0. (It did a 1.1 on opening night of the RNC.)

Fox had a 0.7/2, with So You Think You Can Dance running across primetime, flat with the week before.

CBS drew a 0.6/2, with repeats leading into DNC coverage’s 0.5—same as last week at the RNC.

The CW weighed in at 0.4/1, with repeats of Mad TV’s 20th anniversary celebration and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.