Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Again Scores for ABC

Led by a strong performance from a two-hour telecast of The Bachelorette, ABC won the Monday night 18-49 demo ratings race by a significant margin, scoring a 1.1 rating and 5 share, compared to second-place NBC’s 0.7/3, per Nielsen overnights.

The Bachelorette did a 1.2 to open the night for ABC, down from a 1.4 last week, followed by The Proposal, which did a 0.7.

NBC ran a new episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, which posted a 0.6, followed by two-hours of repeats of American Ninja Warrior.

Fox finished third on the night with a 0.6/3, with repeats of So You Think You Can Dance and 9-1-1.

CBS did a 0.5/2 with comedy repeats and fresh episodes of dramas Salvation and Elementary.

Telemundo also did a 0.5/2, while Univision did a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.3/1 with Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line is It Anyway?