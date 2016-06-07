Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Up as ABC Wins

ABC took the top broadcast ratings Monday, with The Bachelorette up 25% to 2.0 across two hours. Mistresses grew 29% to 0.9, pacing ABC to a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49, and a 6 share.

NBC was runner up at 1.3/5, with Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final running throughout prime. The opening game of the Cup a week before drew a 1.2.

CBS and Fox both scored a 0.8/3. CBS was in repeats, while Fox had So You Think You Can Dance at a flat 1.0 and Houdini & Doyle up 20% at 0.6.

The CW weighed in at 0.3/1, with Reign at 0.3 and Whose Line Is It Anyway? at 0.4, both flat, then a repeat episode of Whose Line Is It Anyway?.