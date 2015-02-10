Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ Up, Tops Night

ABC’s The Bachelor drew a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up 8% from last week. Castle was up 14% at 1.6. ABC was the night’s top-rated network with a 2.3 rating and 7 share.

Fox finished third at 1.5 / 4. Sleepy Hollow was down 14% at 1.2, hitting a series low. Gotham was down one tenth at 1.8.

CBS’ shows were all down one tenth of a point from their last new episodes. Comedy 2 Broke Girls drew a 2.3; Mike & Molly a 2.1; Scorpion a 2.2; and NCIS: Los Angeles a 1.6. CBS finished No. 2 with a 2.0 / 6.

NBC came in fourth at 1.2 / 4. Special The Celebrity Apprentice: Top Feuds, Firings & Fails drew a 1.2. The Celebrity Apprentice hit a series low at 1.4, down 33% from last week. State of Affairs was down one tenth at 1.0.

The CW averaged a 0.6 / 2. Jane the Virgin was up one tenth at 0.6. The Originals was down 29% to 0.5. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Jane drew a 0.6 and The Originals a 0.5.