Primetime Ratings: ‘Bachelor,’ ‘Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials’ Up

ABC’s The Bachelor drew a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 Tuesday night, according to Nielsen overnight ratings, up one tenth of a point from last week. The Bachelor was the night’s top-rated show; ABC was the night’s top broadcaster, averaging a 1.8 rating and 5 share.

CBS special Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials, drew a 2.1, up 11% from last year’s special. CBS came in fourth with a 1.5/4.

The CW averaged a 0.7/2. The Originals was up one tenth of a point from last week at 0.7. Jane the Virgin was up one tenth at 0.6. Each drew a 0.6 in the network’s target 18-34 demo. The CW averaged 1.65 million total viewers, its most for a Monday night since 2011.

Fox finished second with a 1.7/5. Gotham was down one tenth of a point from last week at 2.1. Sleepy Hollow gained one tenth to 1.4.

NBC was third at 1.6/5. The Celebrity Apprentice (1.8) and State of Affairs (1.0) were down one tenth of a point.