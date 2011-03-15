Primetime Ratings: 'Bachelor' Season Finale Gives ABC Monday Win

ABC was the winner in last night's ratings battle,

finishing with an overall 4.5 rating/12 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielson overnight ratings. The Bachelor season finale dropped

15% from last spring's episode for a rating of 4.5. The Bachelor: After the Final Rose scored a 4.7, dropping 11% from last spring.

Fox came in second with a 2.7/8, although both

shows both fell from last week. House dropped

8% to 3.5, while Chicago Code dropped

5% from last week's episode to 2.0.

CBS finished third with a 2.1/6 despite airing

mostly repeats, save for Mad Love, which

fell 12% to 2.1 this week in the 18-49 demo.

NBC followed with a 1.5/4 with series lows all

across the board. Chuck found itself

at 1.6 after returning from last week's repeat, while The Event dropped another 14% from last week, earning a new series low of

1.2. Harry's Law showed a 5%

decrease to a series low of 1.7.

The CW aired all repeats to earn a 0.2 rating/1 share.