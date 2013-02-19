Primetime Ratings: 'Bachelor' Rises Again; ABC, CBS Tie on Monday

ABC's The

Bachelor continued its resurgence on Monday, improving by another 11% to a

new season-high 3.0 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. Castle followed with a 2.2, up 10% from last week. ABC split

with CBS for the demo win with a 2.8 rating/7 share, but was slightly ahead

with total viewers (9.38 million vs. 9.23 million).

CBS' How I Met

Your Mother gained 10% for a 3.4, while Rules of Engagement was flat

in its third week with a 2.8. 2 Broke Girls fell 6% to a 3.4 and Mike

& Molly improved 3% to a 3.1. At 10 p.m., Hawaii Five-0 fell 5%

to a 2.0.

After declining for

a few weeks, Fox's The Following got back on track with a 2.8, up 17%

over last week. Earlier, Bones was down a tenth to a 2.1. Fox took third

with a 2.5/6.

NBC was in fourth

with a 1.8/5. The Biggest Loser rose 5% to a 2.1 and Deception

was steady with another 1.2.

The CW's (0.3/1) Carrie

Diaries was down two tenths from last week to a 0.5 with its targeted

18-34 demo. It was also down a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.4. 90210 was

down two tenths with 18-34s to a 0.2 and down a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.2 as

well.